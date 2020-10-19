Manhunt ends after police shooting

The man was arrested at a property in Springfield on Sunday.

A dramatic four-day manhunt has come to an end after police arrested a man on outstanding warrants as investigations continue into a fatal shooting on the NSW central coast.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at a home on Willow Rd, Springfield, on Sunday before he was taken to Gosford police station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence), stalking and intimidation (domestic) and two outstanding warrants.

He was refused bail and will appear in court today.

His arrest comes after a man wielding a long-arm firearm was shot dead by police on Thursday, sending nearby streets into lockdown amid fears the 46-year-old man, who fled the scene, was still armed.

The deceased man, 37, opened fire on officers about 10am after police tracked a stolen vehicle to a property in Hamlyn Terrace, Warnervale.

The car had been set alight.

"He was armed with a long-arm and subsequently pointed that long-arm at police," Northern Region commander Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell told reporters at the time.

A wanted man has been arrested as investigations continue into a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Picture: Nine News

"As a result, a number of police have discharged their firearms at that offender."

The man is yet to be formally identified and homicide squad detectives are investigating.

The incident unfolded after police were alerted by a member of the public to a stolen vehicle.

Officers launched a pursuit and later spotted it parked at a Minnesota Rd premises, where they identified the man and a confrontation ensued.

NSW Police confirmed the investigation would be subject to an independent review.

Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said he had met with all officers involved and they had his full support.

"From my briefing, my view is very clear. The police have acted professionally," he said.

Several streets were blocked off and residents told to stay indoors.

"I believe their actions have been very courageous, considering the actions of the offender.

"Having a double barrel firearm pointed at you, the fear of life, there can be a no more strenuous position for a police officer to be placed into."

Warnervale and Tuggerah Lakes residents were all warned to stay indoors, and the nearby Warnervale Public School was placed on lockdown.

Police blocked a number of main roads and Polair was called into help find the man on the run who officers believed could also be armed.

Dozens of police personnel spent most of the day searching for him.

At the time one resident said: "We went past it. Big operation."

Investigations continue.

All information will be provided to the Coroner.

He was arrested at a property in Springfield on Sunday. Picture: Nine News