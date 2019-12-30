Menu
Police are hunting for two armed, masked bandits following two terrifying hold ups overnight where they attempted to carjack a woman, stole another luxury car and robbed two tourists.
Crime

Manhunt for armed bandits after terrifying crime rampage

by Greg Stolz
30th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
POLICE are hunting hammer-wielding bandits following two terrifying armed hold-ups on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police say that around 11.45pm on Sunday, a 65-year-old woman drove into the garage of a house in Glenny Drive, Mudgeeraba when a man armed with a hammer approached her vehicle demanding she open the car door.

The woman refused and immediately reversed out of the garage and drove to a family member's home in nearby Clover Hill Drive.

The armed man followed her in a small red sedan where he then stole a black 2014 Audi A3 sedan with Queensland registration 767-VOS, which had been parked in the driveway.

Both vehicles then sped away from the scene.

The victim was not physically injured.

Around 2.15am Monday, two men in the stolen black Audi A3 sedan approached a man and woman walking down Casino Drive at Broadbeach.

They threatened the pair with hammers before stealing the woman's handbag.

The 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, tourists from Singapore, were not physically injured.

Both men are described as tall and were wearing dark clothing, long black pants, long sleeve top and a black mask over their face.

Investigations into both incidents are continuing with police urging anyone who sees the stolen black 2014 Audi A3 sedan (767-VOS) to not approach the vehicle but to immediately call Triple Zero (000).

