Police are looking for Ricardo Barbaro following the violent death of Ellie Price, who was found in her South Melbourne home five days ago.
Crime

Murder suspect remains on the run

9th May 2020 7:14 AM

A manhunt for a mafia-linked murder suspect continues after police found a Mercedes belonging to a woman found dead in her Melbourne home.

Police are searching for Ricardo "Rick" Barbaro following the discovery of the body of his on again-off again partner Ellie Price in her South Melbourne townhouse on Monday.

Ms Price's car was found on Thursday night at Diggers Rest, northwest of Melbourne, and it will undergo forensic testing.

Police say Ms Price likely suffered a "violent" assault on April 28 or 29 and may have been dead for up to five days before being found.

The hunt for 33-year-old Barbaro continues, with detectives from the homicide squad, fugitive taskforce and other police units searching for him.

Anyone who sees Barbaro should not approach him but call triple zero or Crime Stoppers.

Police believe Barbaro could be travelling in his white 2009 Toyota Hiace van, with registration 1OZ 8PC.

He is described as 185cm tall with a solid build, black hair and olive complexion.

Detectives are calling for Barbaro to come forward and make contact with police, and warn that anyone harbouring or helping him could face criminal prosecution.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Manhunt for Vic murder suspect continues

