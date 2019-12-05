Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Manhunt underway after serious crash

by Talisa Eley
5th Dec 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are hunting for a group who ditched their bleeding mate as they ran from a serious crash in a stolen car this morning.

Police will allege the Toyota sedan had been travelling "at speed" in the northbound lanes of the road near Cascade Gardens at Broadbeach when it hit a light pole and flipped onto its roof.

A member of the public reported the accident about 3.25am on Thursday.

The vehicle, which had been stolen from a Palm Beach unit hours earlier, was badly damaged by the impact.

A police spokeswoman said a teenage boy, 14, was found injured in the passenger seat, and another three people were spotted running from the scene.

The boy was treated for a head injury and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are still searching for the others involved.

Meanwhile it took several hours to clear the scene, with the light pole knocked clean out of the ground, and fuel leaking on to the road.

ditching a mate injured mate man hunt police chase qps serious crash serious injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News More than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal. DON'T MISS OUR SPECIAL SUMMER OFFER

        RIDING HIGH: Motorbike rider's guide for ultimate road trip

        premium_icon RIDING HIGH: Motorbike rider's guide for ultimate road trip

        News Strathdickie woman eager for others to enjoy a top adventure

        Whitsunday residence completely gutted by fire

        premium_icon Whitsunday residence completely gutted by fire

        News Fire crews arrive to find property "significantly on fire”.

        Meet the volleyball stars of the future from Prossie High

        premium_icon Meet the volleyball stars of the future from Prossie High

        Sport Young players are making their mark on championship courts