Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for Johnwill Swain Gizu for removing GPS device and assaulting woman.
Police are searching for Johnwill Swain Gizu for removing GPS device and assaulting woman.
Crime

Manhunt underway for dangerous offender

by SAM FLANAGAN
28th Oct 2020 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man who assaulted an elderly woman this morning and stole her car has been identified as a dangerous sex offender, with police and Queensland Corrective Services searching for him.

Johnwill Swain Gizu is supervised under the Dangerous Prisoners Sexual Offenders Act 2003.

He was last seen at the Stockland Shopping Centre, Aitkenvale after removing his

GPS tracking device.

It's after this that Gizu stole the car of an 85-year-old woman.

If you have seen the man, you should not approach him and contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Description:

Johnwill Swain Gizu.
Johnwill Swain Gizu.

Height - cm: 188cm

Weight - kg: 96kg

Build: Heavy

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Body Markings:

Left hand - Tattoo of a skeleton on back of hand

Originally published as Manhunt underway for dangerous offender

crime johnwill swain gizu

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What led to man’s two-storey fall from Cannonvale balcony

        Premium Content What led to man’s two-storey fall from Cannonvale balcony

        News The man fell two storeys from his balcony in a quiet Cannonvale cul-de-sac.

        Whitsunday United puts in brave effort in finals bid

        Premium Content Whitsunday United puts in brave effort in finals bid

        Soccer They were determined in their battle against City Brothers with the team’s orange...

        WATCH HERE: Leaders go head to head in People’s Forum

        Premium Content WATCH HERE: Leaders go head to head in People’s Forum

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington will go head to head as they take...

        13 major items set to be discussed at council meeting today

        Premium Content 13 major items set to be discussed at council meeting today

        Council News Approval for 192-bed camp, a long-awaited Bowen housing estate, ratepayers’ debt...