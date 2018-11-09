Paid to stay away! Barrett and Manly ‘reach agreement’

Former Manly Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett has reportedly come to terms with the club over their separation.

MANLY has reportedly reached an agreement with Trent Barrett for the outgoing coach to continue being paid but without having to front up to club headquarters or training.

Barrett was a no-show at Sea Eagles pre-season training on Friday, avoiding awkward scenes as his four-month stand-off continued.

Barrett had reportedly considered showing up at the NRL club's Narrabeen base after part of the Sea Eagles playing squad returned to the training paddock earlier in the week.

But according to multiple reports on Friday afternoon, Barrett will remain on the payroll but won't need to be around the club.

The Sea Eagles have been contacted for comment.

The parties remained at loggerheads and in tense negotiations after Barrett handed in his resignation in July, citing a lack of resources - claims rejected by Sea Eagles management.

Barrett is serving out his 12-month notice period and is technically still employed by the club, despite Des Hasler being employed as his replacement.

On Friday, Hasler oversaw the field session with the club's non-representative players at the Sydney Academy of Sport.

There could have been awkward scenes had Barrett followed through on suggestions he was going to walk into the club's headquarters and throw his feet under his desk.

According to Barrett and his camp, his contract states he is the club's head coach and no one else can be employed in the position.

The Sea Eagles will have their first hitout under Hasler in their trial against Cronulla at Brookvale Oval on Saturday, February 23.

They begin their season with a Leichhardt Oval showdown on March 16 against the Wests Tigers in what will be coach Michael Maguire's first game in charge of the joint venture.