Trbojevic’s comeback date confirmed

MANLY will be without superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic for the first two rounds of the NRL season after the club confirmed details of his hamstring injury.

Trbojevic was injured in the Sea Eagles' trial loss to Cronulla on February 23 but the club had previously been cagey about the Kangaroos representative's return date.

However, they confirmed on Wednesday that Trbojevic had suffered a high grade-one hamstring tear and he would miss matches against the Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters before returning against the Warriors.

Trbojevic is Manly's best game-breaker in attack and the Sea Eagles lost both matches they were without him last season.

They are already without centre Dylan Walker, who has been stood down by the NRL while he defends domestic violence charges.

Recruit Brendan Elliot is expected to move into the fullback role in Trbojevic's absence, having played just 40 games since his debut in 2014 at the Sydney Roosters - seven of them starting at fullback.

"He just has tremendous anticipation Brendan, he's always there when he needs to be there," coach Des Hasler said of Elliot after Saturday's trial win over the Roosters.

"He has a habit of turning up at the right time around the ball. That's a good thing to have as a player, that instinct."