Manly's Jake Trbojevic will miss the entire pre-season.
Rugby League

Manly rocked by dual injury blows

by Staff writers
5th Nov 2019 9:40 AM

MANLY looks set to be without their two best forwards for the start of the 2020 NRL season.

International stars Jake Trbojevic and Addin Fonua-Blake are set to miss the opening rounds of the campaign with both players due to have shoulder surgery this week after completing their Test duties with Australia and Tonga respectively.

The recovery time will run into next season and the Telegraph claims they won't be available until round three at the earliest.

The Sea Eagles are due to play the Storm and Roosters in the opening two rounds.

Manly also has Tom Trbojevic (pectoral), Joel Thompson (arm), Curtis Sironen (foot), and Taniela Paseka (knee) recovering from injury and surgery.

Meanwhile their first-choice hooker, Manase Fainu, remains in jail and awaiting trial accused of stabbing a man last week.

