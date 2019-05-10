Menu
Crime

Dylan Walker not guilty on DV charges

by Ben James
10th May 2019 4:34 PM
UPDATE: Dylan Walker has been found not guilty of domestic violence charges against his girlfriend.

Earlier today, Walker told the court he didn't pull his girlfriend's hair or intentionally pull her to the ground.

Dylan Walker outside Manly Local Court on Friday. Picture: Ben James
The suspended Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles star took the stand this morning in Manly Local Court.

Manly Sea Eagles NRL player Dylan Walker and fiancé Alexandra Ivkovic outside Manly Local Court in February. Picture: Jeremy Piper
The 24-year-old said he got into a disagreement with his partner Alexandra Ivkovic on December 6 last year.

He had been playing PlayStation at their Dee Why home while Ms Ivkovic was making their dinner.

He said the dispute started when Ms Ivkovic asked if he wanted a fork or a spoon to eat his dinner.

He said he responded by saying "what do you eat food with?", prompting her to leave the room.

Mr Walker told the court he followed her and they got into an argument.

He said Ms Ivkovic stormed outside into the street and he followed her.

Dylan Walker is a star player for the Manly Sea Eagles. Picture: Craig Golding
He told the court he pleaded with her to come inside but she refused.

He said he then "reached out with his left hand onto her shoulder" and "pulled her towards me".

He said this caused her to fall.

At a previous hearing the court was told by witnesses he had pulled her by her ponytail causing her to fall. He denied this when put to him.

Mr Walker denies both charges of common assault and actual bodily harm.

