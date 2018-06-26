Menu
Akuila Uate of the Sea Eagles has been ruled out for the rest of the year.
Rugby League

Uate’s NRL career over as injury ends his season

26th Jun 2018 2:34 PM

FORMER NSW and Kangaroos winger Akuila Uate appears to have unwittingly played his last game in the NRL after being ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Uate hurt his ankle in Fiji's Pacific Test loss to Papua New Guinea on Saturday, and scans have confirmed the Manly flyer has suffered a syndesmosis injury and won't return this year.

The news comes just a week after 30-year-old Uate confirmed he had signed a three-season deal with Huddersfield in the English Super League, meaning he won't play in the NRL again unless he makes an unlikely return at age 34.

Newcastle's record try-scorer, Uate has scored 129 tries in 200 NRL matches, including 110 for the Knights after he debuted for the club in 2008.

His potency earned him five State of Origins appearances for NSW in 2011 and 2012, scoring two tries, while he also played the same amount of Tests for Australia in those years.

In more recent times he's turned out for the Fijian national side, including the Bati's run to the World Cup semi-final last year.

Uate's injury places further strain on 14th-placed Manly's depth. The Sea Eagles now have four players out for the season.

The Sea Eagles roster was already reduced after they released Darcy Lussick earlier this year and Nate Myles last season to ease salary cap problems.

Either Brad Parker or Matt Wright could take Uate's spot on the wing, although the latter would depend on how coach Trent Barrett opts to fill his hooking position.

