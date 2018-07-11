Man's $1050 SNP punch

Menu
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
Jessica Lamb
by
11th Jul 2018 2:52 PM

"THE next time someone directs a racist slur at you, you say thank you - thank them for recognising you have a proud culture. Be a proud black man.”

They were the words of advice Magistrate James Morton gave Tafatauailoto Tauailoto while sentencing him on Monday.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to public nuisance in a licensed premises after he punched a tourist who made a racist remark and broke his tooth in the smoking area of Boom Nightclub at 1.45am on April 12.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said the Brisbane-based scaffolder had no criminal history and the incident was "out of character for him”.

Tauailoto was fined $250, a conviction was recorded and he was ordered to pay $800 restitution.

"Remember one punch can kill,” Mr Morton said.

Whitsunday Times

