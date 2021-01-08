Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is alleged to have sent sexually explicit messages to an online user he believed was a 14-year-old girl, unaware that police were monitoring his movements.
A man is alleged to have sent sexually explicit messages to an online user he believed was a 14-year-old girl, unaware that police were monitoring his movements.
Crime

Man’s alleged vile messages to ‘child’

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
8th Jan 2021 1:15 PM

A Ryde man has been charged with attempted online grooming after allegedly sending vile sexual messages to someone he believed was a young girl.

Detectives from the NSW Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man from Sydney's northwest in November last year.

Police allege the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and began detailing explicit sexual acts he wished to perform on her.

The investigation culminated in the man, 47, being arrested at his Ryde home at 8.40am on Thursday.

Detectives seized a laptop, mobile phone and electronic storage devices, which will undergo further examination.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years for sexual activity.

He was refused bail following a brief appearance at Parramatta Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man's alleged vile messages to 'child'

child abuse crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavy rain to make for wet weekend in Whitsundays, Mackay

        Premium Content Heavy rain to make for wet weekend in Whitsundays, Mackay

        Weather Up to 150mm of rain could fall in parts of the region.

        Whitsundays named one of cheapest places to fuel up

        Premium Content Whitsundays named one of cheapest places to fuel up

        Motoring Drivers in regions like Mackay and the Whitsundays are getting a good deal on...

        Cash splash to bring ocean treasures to the foreshore

        Premium Content Cash splash to bring ocean treasures to the foreshore

        Community An installation that will light up the Great Barrier Reef Festival has been given a...

        Top tips for priming fishing gear before barra season

        Premium Content Top tips for priming fishing gear before barra season

        Fishing How you can fix and keep rods, reels in good nick for just a few dollars plus...