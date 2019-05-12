Man's bail denied due to risk of interfering with witnesses

A man accused of robbery has been remanded in custody.

A MAN accused of robbery, attempting to use another man's debit card, and taking a car after stealing car keys has been denied bail.

Leeroy Anthony Campbell, 20, of Bowen, appeared in Bowen Magistrates Court last week via video link from prison.

He is charged with robbing a man on April 20 and then attempting to dishonestly use that man's debit card.

Mr Campbell is also charged with entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence after allegedly stealing car keys from a home on The Soldiers Rd, Bowen on April 13.

He is also charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and driving without a licence on April 13.

Duty lawyer Cleo Rewald applied for bail for Mr Campbell and said there was a risk of him spending more time in custody than what he would receive for the charges if found guilty.

Mrs Rewald said any concerns about Mr Campbell fleeing the area before his court case could be minimised by the fact that his children were in Bowen and his grandmother in Moranbah.

She also said a condition for him to report to police three times a week could also be implemented.

Mrs Rewald said the robbery case against Mr Campbell was "not strong”.

"There is some indication from the victim, he's seen Mr Campbell after the offence and feels intimidated,” she said.

She suggested that a condition be put on his bail that he not interfere with witnesses.

"No bail is absolutely risk-free,” Mrs Rewald said.

She told the court that as one of the charges was going to the District Court, it was possible it would not be heard before the end of the year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors, however, argued Mr Campbell should not be given bail, and said the attempted fraud occurred less than an hour after the debit card was taken.

In remanding Mr Campbell in custody, Magistrate Ron Muirhead said there was an "unacceptable risk you might commit further offences and also interfere with witnesses”.