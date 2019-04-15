Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Man's big mistake when police asked him for identification

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Apr 2019 6:24 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-old Casino man will front court after mistakenly handing police 28 grams of cannabis when they asked for identification after he appeared intoxicated at a house.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege that in the early hours of Saturday morning the man attended a house in a seriously intoxicated state.

"The occupants of the house did not know who he was and called police," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police arranged for the man to be driven back home, and asked him to produce some identification.

"Rather than produce a licence or medicare card, the man then handed police 28 grams of cannabis.

"The Casino man was taken home to his mother."

He was also given a Field Court Attendance Notice for 'Possess Prohibited Drug' and will appear in Casino Local Court in May.

More Stories

cannabis editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    First look inside $140m resort reno

    premium_icon First look inside $140m resort reno

    Travel A living reef outside guest rooms, an underwater observatory and “underwater bathrooms”. The stunning $140m redevelopment of Daydream Island is now complete.

    Bowen live on television

    premium_icon Bowen live on television

    Weather Today Show shows off Bowen.

    Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    premium_icon Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    News A MAN records blood alcohol reading more than four times the limit