Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The old-style Nissan Navara ute found under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Road at Bogie.
The old-style Nissan Navara ute found under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Road at Bogie.
Breaking

Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

Tara Miko
8th Jan 2020 12:23 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are trying to track the final movements of a Collinsville man found dead in a crashed ute in the Whitsunday region yesterday.

The 35 year old was found inside the black Nissan Navara about 3pm yesterday when a member of the public spotted the ute under a bridge at Bogie.

The ute was found in a dry creek bed under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Rd.

Police have identified the driver as a 35-year-old man from Collinsville, and notified his next of kin late yesterday.

The last confirmed sighting of the ute and the driver, whose name has not been released, was on December 10 in the Bogie area.

Police have appealed for help tracking the vehicle and man's movement as part of ongoing investigations.

"Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen a black old-style Nissan Navara travelling in the Bogie area between December 10, 2019, and yesterday to contact police," a statement read.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 13 14 44.

fatal crash mackay mackay police whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        premium_icon Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        Rodeo ‘It’s like UFC, except in a rodeo there’s no whistle to stop someone getting hurt, and the bucking bull to stop’

        Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        premium_icon Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        News A German tourist will front court after a night on the town.

        Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        premium_icon Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        Business The CEO of Abbot Point Operations has resigned with a Bowen local appointed its...

        11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        premium_icon 11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        Business The mine where a 57-year-old died last year had been visited by the state's mines...