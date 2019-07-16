Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man’s body left three hours before found

16th Jul 2019 1:46 PM

NSW Police are seeking witnesses after a man was found dead on the Pacific Highway, near Kempsey, on the Mid North Coast.

About 11.55pm on Monday, police were called after the body of a man, believed to be aged about 30, was found in the breakdown lane of the Pacific Highway at Barraganyatti, north of Kempsey.

Inquiries suggest the man was struck by a northbound vehicle, possibly a truck, which failed to stop after the incident.

It is unknown when the man was struck, however it may have been up to three hours before his body was discovered.

A crime scene has been established at the location.

One northbound is closed whilst the scene is examined.

Mid North Coast Crash Investigation Unit are attending the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision that may assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

barraganyatti crash fatality kempsey

Top Stories

    Adani defends 'demands' for names of CSIRO scientists

    premium_icon Adani defends 'demands' for names of CSIRO scientists

    News Adani said it reasonably expected to be treated in a 'fair manner'.

    VIEWS: Local attraction open for business

    premium_icon VIEWS: Local attraction open for business

    News Upgrades to infrastructure in Collinsville

    Youngsters get creative with mad hats

    premium_icon Youngsters get creative with mad hats

    News 'Some of the creations they made were just so detailed.'