Police believe the body of a man located in dense bushland was moved to the location after his death.

Tourists yesterday morning stumbled across the man's body while camping in Preston, near the Toowoomba region.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Toowoomba, is believed to have died elsewhere before his body was dumped in dense bushland near Preston-Boundary Road.

The homicide squad is assisting detectives to determine the cause of the man's death, however there is no clear indication as to how the man died.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An investigation centre has been established at the Gatton Police Station, while the location where the man's body was found today remains a crime scene.

Police urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward, while they await the results of an autopsy.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Man's body 'moved to bushland' after death