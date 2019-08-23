Man’s creepy lie to hide alleged assault

A man has been charged after allegedly luring a teenage girl at a ferry and taking her across Sydney before sexually assaulting her.

The 13-year-old girl was at Manly Wharf on Monday when she was allegedly approached by a 52-year-old man she did not know.

Police allege the man befriended the girl before giving her a drink, which was believed to be alcoholic.

It is alleged he then persuaded her to get on public transport with him and travel to the other side of the city.

He is accused of taking her to a boarding house in Rosebery and sexually assaulting her.

The man was arrested in Rosebery over the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. Picture: NSW Police Force

Police further allege the man told a member of the public that the girl was his daughter.

She managed to escape and has received medical treatment.

Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad described the alleged attack as "every parents' worst nightmare".

"The girl was minding her own business, befriended by this stranger, lured, plied with what we think was alcohol, lured and encouraged to go to another place the other side of Sydney, where she was sexually assaulted," 9 News reported him saying.

"This is every parents' worst nightmare. The young child, 13-years-old, in a public place, befriended by an older gentleman, and then sexually assaulted.

He allegedly told a member of the public the girl was his daughter. Picture: NSW Police Force

"It's a time that we encourage every parent, every caregiver, to have a conversation with their children about who to speak to, who to trust in the public, where to go, and what warning signs to look out for."

He added that the girl was now safe.

The man was arrested outside a home in Rosebery at about 5.20pm yesterday.

Shortly after a warrant was executed inside a room of the home and several items were seized for forensic examination.

The 52-year-old was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with two counts of aggravated sex assault of a victim under the age of 16 and four counts of intentionally sexually touching a child between the ages of 10 and 16.

He was refused bail and was set to appear in Central Local Court today.