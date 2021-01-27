Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Man tries to hide from police under Cairns Esplanade boardwalk
News

Man’s embarrassing escape fail

by Jack Paynter
27th Jan 2021 2:04 PM

An Australia Day reveller trying to flee police during celebrations in Cairns has become stuck in mud and had to be rescued by officers instead.

The Victorian man, 21, got into a late-night argument with security and patrons at a licensed venue on Shields Street before leaving the area and trying to hide.

But Constable Matt Cornish said officers tracked the man's movements using the Cairns City safe security camera network and found him attempting to run and hide among mud and saltwater under the Cairns Esplanade boardwalk.

"The man ended up a little stuck in the mud and requested police assistance to get him out," he said.

Footage from one of the officer's body-worn cameras shows the man stumbling in the muddy water before reaching a hand towards the officer for assistance.

The man needed police assistance after becoming stuck in the mud. Picture: Queensland Police
The man needed police assistance after becoming stuck in the mud. Picture: Queensland Police


The officer obliged and the man was arrested and loaded into the back of a divvy van.

Constable Cornish said the man was taken to the Cairns watch house where he was issued with two infringement notices, one each for public nuisance and obstructing police.

Cairns police said they were "extremely pleased" with the behaviour of locals on the Australia Day public holiday, with minimal offences recorded in the region.

Among the others caught doing the wrong thing was a Trinity Beach man, 49, who was allegedly detected drink-driving and a Manoora woman, 27, allegedly found drug-driving.

He was fined for public nuisance and obstructing police. Picture: Queensland Police
He was fined for public nuisance and obstructing police. Picture: Queensland Police


Originally published as Man's embarrassing escape fail

More Stories

cairns crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bespoke wedding venue to learn fate at council meeting

        Premium Content Bespoke wedding venue to learn fate at council meeting

        Council News Developers of a new function centre at Midge Point will today learn if it will go ahead after several objections

        Unofficial long weekend sizzles to tune of $300m

        Premium Content Unofficial long weekend sizzles to tune of $300m

        Business Final fling of summer tips $300 million into state’s economy

        Nats’ uncosted coal plan flies in face of Budget

        Premium Content Nats’ uncosted coal plan flies in face of Budget

        News An ambitious Nationals plan to use gas and coal power to drive manufacturing jobs...

        Qld’s grim status as fatal shark attack capital of world

        Premium Content Qld’s grim status as fatal shark attack capital of world

        News Worldwide study puts Australia as deadliest place for shark attacks