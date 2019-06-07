Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to the Casino meatworks.
Man's hand caught in machinery at Casino meatworks

Cathy Adams
Aisling Brennan
by and
7th Jun 2019 2:50 PM
UPDATE, 3.14pm: A MAN has been taken away by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter after he got his hand caught in a chain at the Casino meatworks.

It is understood the man didn't suffer "life-threatening injuries", but it's believed up to 100 carcasses would have to be disposed of because of contamination concerns.

The man's hand was caught in the chain that runs through the bodies hanging from it.

Numerous carcasses were handing from that chain, but staff were able to get his hand out.

 

New Northern Cooperative Meat Company chief executive officer Simon Stahl at the gates of the Casino meatworks. Photo Scott Harlum / Rural Weekly
New Northern Cooperative Meat Company chief executive officer Simon Stahl at the gates of the Casino meatworks. Photo Scott Harlum / Rural Weekly

 

Original story: A MAN is being assessed by paramedics after his hand was caught in machinery at the Northern Cooperative Meat Company.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they were called to the Casino meatworks at 2pm.

"Two crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked," he said.

"There were reports that the man had his hand caught in some machinery.

"About 2.15pm he was released from the machinery and was up and walking around.

"He was treated with some first aid and now he is being assessed as to whether he needs further treatment."

More to come.

