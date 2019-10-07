Menu
A traveller has shared a brilliant hack for annoying hotel room curtains. Picture: @rklau
News

Man’s hotel room hack goes viral

7th Oct 2019 7:01 PM

Just when you thought you'd heard every travel tip under the sun, someone comes up with a fresh idea that makes you wonder how you didn't think of it first.

That's exactly what happened with one traveller's excellent travel hack that was so good it sparked a flurry of other truly clever hotel tips.

The hack, shared by Twitter user Rick Klau, has had close to 400,000 likes and 75,000 comments since it went up on Friday.

And it appeals to anyone who's struggled with hotel blackout curtains' frustrating inability to meet in the middle, which is particularly vexing when you're trying to sleep off jet lag.

Rick posted an image of the curtains being held closed with the pants clips on the clothes hanger found in pretty much every hotel room.

 

 

"I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since," he wrote.

As his tweet went viral, others shared their own genuinely clever hotel room hacks.

Among them: using the TV to charge devices if there aren't enough power points, using the ironing board as an adjustable desk, and using a shower cap to cover the TV remote, which we all know probably isn't cleaned as often as we'd like to hope.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

