A MAN'S hunger got the better of him after he disobeyed orders to move on from the Safe Night Precinct in Airlie Beach.

The Tasmanian man, 41, was advised to move on about 1.15am on Saturday morning.

Police said the man ignored the direction and instead, he went to buy food.

The man allegedly kicked at some seagulls and threw his rubbish on the street, police said.

The man was slapped with an $800 fine for contravening police.