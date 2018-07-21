Menu
Man's leg crushed by tractor
News

Man's leg crushed by tractor

20th Jul 2018 5:57 PM

A MAN in his fifties has been airlifted to hospital after his leg was injured in a farming machinery incident on a property southwest of Toowoomba this afternoon.

RACQ LifeFlight was called to the property after the man's leg was crushed by a tractor.

An RACQ LifeFlight doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic worked alongside ground paramedics to treat the man's crushed limb.

He was in a stable condition when he was flown to Toowoomba Hospital about 4.30pm.

Toowoomba Chronicle

