Man's milk run turns really sour

A MAN who was caught driving without a licence has been handed a three-month suspended prison sentence.

Scott Andrew Porter, 35, formerly of Conway but now living in Proserpine, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving without a licence as a repeat offender.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Porter was caught driving on Caswell Rd at Glen Isla at 9.30pm on September 26.

Porter told police at the time he had just been to buy milk. The court heard the incident breached a two-month suspended prison sentence for possessing dangerous drugs and possessing pipes used for drugs.

In the past two years he has also had three disqualified driving and four unlicensed driving charges.

Porter's solicitor Steven Hayles said his client had reached a crisis point in his life, which had led to his offending.

However, he argued that while his client's continued offending was a concern "it should be noted it hasn't caused detriment to the community so far”.

Porter was sentenced to three months prison, wholly suspended for 12 months, for driving while disqualified.

His driver's licence was also disqualified for a further three years. The magistrate also activated the two-month prison sentence which had previously been suspended, but granted Porter immediate parole.