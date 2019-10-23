Man's mission to help Whitsundays residents lose weight

ONE man is wanting to help tackle the problem of weight issues and obesity in the Whitsundays by running workshops to help people lose the kilos.

While he worked in the tourism industry in Airlie Beach for many years, Peter Upton has a background of lecturing at university in exercise, diet, weight control and health management.

Since those days, he has kept up to date with where research in those areas is going and wants to give back to the community.

He wants to hold four workshops in Airlie Beach to help give people strategies to lose weight - but is still in the planning stages of where they will be held and the exact form they will take.

Mr Upton is certain that he wants to help people identify the adjustments they need to make in their lives, and the motivation to make them, before working towards them.

"I want to show people what they can do,” Mr Upton said.

He says there are many reasons that people get into health problems.

"I want to show a practical way to reverse and make them more healthy - like how to include more activity without signing up at the gym if they don't want to,” he said.

"People can create their own strategy and get healthier.”

According to the Australian Health Tracker, which shows the number of overweight or obese people in local government areas, more than 40 per cent of adults were found to be obese in parts of rural and remote Queensland, compared to 23 per cent of the central Brisbane population who were obese.

In the Whitsundays, 34 per cent of the adult population is considered obese, while 66.3 per cent are considered overweight or obese.

For children under 18 years, 8.1 per cent of those in the Whitsundays are considered obese and 24.8 per cent are considered overweight or obese.