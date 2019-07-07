Menu
Man seriously injured in coal mine fall

by PATRICK BILLINGS
7th Jul 2019 11:05 AM
A worker has suffered back and pelvic injuries after falling about 20 metres at a coal mine in North Queensland.

The incident happened just before 8am at Glencore's Collinsville Coal Mine, about 80km west of Proserpine.

The man, aged in his 50s, suffered suspected back and pelvic injuries when he fell in the coal washery area.

He was taken to Collinsville Hospital before being transported to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

Glencore said the Mines Inspectorate has been notified.

"Our focus is on the care and welfare of our employee and we are putting in place support for the family and his work colleagues," the company said in a statement.

The accident comes a week after the death of Mackay father David Routledge, at the Middlemount Coal mine in Central Queensland.

It was the third mine related death in 2019.

