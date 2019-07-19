Menu
Crime

Man’s sickening attempt to lure kids into car

by Talisa Eley
19th Jul 2019 2:54 PM
GOLD Coast families are being warned to be alert to stranger danger amid reports a man tried to lure two kids into his car for ice cream.

A relative raised the alarm on social media after the boy and girl, aged five and nine, told family they were approached by a man wearing high visibility clothing on Murlong Crescent at Palm Beach on Monday morning.

The pair were near a popular park area at Tallebudgera Creek at the time.

The relative said the pair were told they could go to get chocolate ice cream if they got in the car.

A poster on a pole in Palm Beach, Gold Coast, warning parents to stay alert to an
A poster on a pole in Palm Beach, Gold Coast, warning parents to stay alert to an "attempted abduction". Picture: Facebook


The children then ran back to their apartment block, he said.

A handwritten note was spotted on a pole in the street warning families to stay alert.

"Attempted child abduction," the poster read.

"Monday 15th July 11.30am male aged 30ish, blond wavy hair, attempted to lure two children into white car for ice cream.

"Please be watchful."

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident, which had been reported to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

child abduction children danger parenting warning

