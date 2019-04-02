Man’s weird interview outside court

A BRISBANE man has faced court after allegedly being caught skipping out on transport fares by clinging to the outside of the trains.

Joseph Michael Burke, 24, has been charged with three counts of riding on the outside of rolling stock and evading fares.

The court was shown photos, allegedly of Burke, hanging onto three different trains near Murarrie, Norman Park and Morningside between February and April 2018.

Joseph Michael Burke allegedly hanging off the back of train while sipping coffee.

In one of the photos he can allegedly been seen casually sipping on a coffee while holding onto the train with one hand.

Surprisingly, the accusations and photographs weren't the strangest thing about Burke's day in court, with the 24-year-old acting very bizarrely when speaking to the media.

When asked by journalists outside of Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday whether it was him in the pictures, Burke replied "of course not".

Burke has a very bizarre confession for reporters outside of Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: John Gass/AAP

But he suddenly changed his mind, telling reporters: "Actually, you know what? I'm going to plead guilty.

"So, I'm going to drop it for the world to see."

Burke flipped through the pictures, pointing different ones out to reporters, 7 News footage shows.

"That's me not looking so good," he said.

He also added that he always knew he "was going to be famous".

Burke appeared unconcerned by the charges. Picture: John Gass/AAP

Burke represented himself in court, with the case being adjourned until May 2.

If he is convicted he will be facing a fine of more than $5000.

But the prospect of a huge fine didn't seem to bother Burke, referring to it as a "minor charge".

He even decided to confess to more crimes, claiming he stole a pizza from a Cannon Hill Pizza Hut.

"I got a pepperoni," he said. "My very favourite."