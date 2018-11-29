Menu
Login
Paul Gobert found a yellow-faced whip snake in his bathtub at Malanda
Paul Gobert found a yellow-faced whip snake in his bathtub at Malanda
Offbeat

Venomous snake found inside man’s bath tub

by Daniel Bateman
29th Nov 2018 11:03 AM

A VENOMOUS snake may have been chasing lizards, rather than rubber ducks, when it found its way into a Tablelands man's bathtub.

Paul Gobert was surprised after finding a yellow-faced whip snake in his bath at his Malanda home on Tuesday night.

Mr Gobert said he was lucky he was not about to shower in the tub when he encountered the 1m long mildly-venomous serpent.

"I use the bath regularly," he said.

"I rent some of the rooms out in my house, so I advised the others to use the plug when they have a shower."

Paul Gobert found a yellow-faced whip snake in his bathtub at Malanda
Paul Gobert found a yellow-faced whip snake in his bathtub at Malanda

Yellow-faced whip snakes are venomous, however not regarded as dangerous towards humans, according to the Australian Museum.

The species, which is found across eastern Australia, is often mistaken for the far more lethal eastern brown snake.

Mr Gobert believed the reptile had found its way into his bath tub chasing lizards - which he had also found inside the tub - up through the plug hole.

He said he tried to encourage the animal to climb onto a broom, but it ended up escaping back down the hole.

"This one was very calm," he said.

"It wasn't too fussed about it, and seemed like a very charming snake.

"I think I'll be getting out and sealing up any gaps where snakes could be getting into the house."

More Stories

Show More
bathroom shock bath tub editors picks offbeat venemous snake

Top Stories

    Smoke hovers over the Whitsunday region as bush fires burn

    Smoke hovers over the Whitsunday region as bush fires burn

    News At least five bush fires burning overnight in the Whitsundays and surrounding regions are understood to be contributing to hazy conditions.

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:19 PM
    Smoke from Eungella fire hovers over Cannonvale

    Smoke from Eungella fire hovers over Cannonvale

    News Smoke from Eungella fire hovers over Cannonvale

    Temperature close to record

    Temperature close to record

    Weather It certainly was hot today

    QFES text alert for residents

    QFES text alert for residents

    News QFES issued an emergency alert today.

    Local Partners