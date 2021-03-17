A man is fighting for life after he was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a broken glass bottle in a random attack on the Gold Coast on Tuesday night.

Police say the 43-year-old man was walking along Scarborough Street in Southport when a 24-year-old Southport woman attacked him about 6.50pm.

The pair were not known to each other.

Police then found the woman nearby in a shop on the same street.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The woman has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

She is due to face the Southport Magistrates today.

Originally published as Man's throat glassed by woman in horrific random attack