Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ivan Milat got nothing, told you kids would be famous’

        premium_icon ‘Ivan Milat got nothing, told you kids would be famous’

        Crime Bowen man threatens to kill mother of his children, saying ‘you can hide and I will kill you’

        Wedding businesses say ‘I do’ to eased restrictions

        premium_icon Wedding businesses say ‘I do’ to eased restrictions

        Business More couples to tie the knot across Mackay and the Whitsundays as larger weddings...

        Thief breaches COVID-19 public health order

        premium_icon Thief breaches COVID-19 public health order

        Crime The man remains in custody after a magistrate rejected his bail bid.

        Slippery slope for Mackay man as drug crimes outed

        premium_icon Slippery slope for Mackay man as drug crimes outed

        Crime Mark David Charry was sentenced at Mackay Supreme Court for 17 offences including...