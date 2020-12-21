Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Whitsundays has embraced the Christmas spirit with festive displays adorning many houses. Photo: Louise Cheer
The Whitsundays has embraced the Christmas spirit with festive displays adorning many houses. Photo: Louise Cheer
Community

MAP: Where to find the best Whitsunday light displays

Laura Thomas
21st Dec 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 22nd Dec 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Line up your favourite Christmas album and rally the troops, because not even the pandemic has stood in the way of the region’s determination to light up the festive season.

We put a call out to readers of the Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent to send in the address of their festive displays in a bid to spread some Christmas cheer.

Now, you can share in the spirit and map out a road trip to marvel at the region’s best displays.

Take a look at where to find some of the most festive Whitsunday Christmas lights below.

If you would like to be added to the map, please email your address to laura.thomas@news.com.au

christmas christmas lights 2020 christmas lights display christmas lights map whitsunday christmas
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six ways to support Whitsunday businesses this Christmas

        Premium Content Six ways to support Whitsunday businesses this Christmas

        Business From fish lids to organic skincare, there are plenty of stocking stuffers just a stone’s throw away.

        ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

        Premium Content ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

        Health What you need to know as Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions step up in response...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83

        How new border closures will impact Whitsunday travellers

        Premium Content How new border closures will impact Whitsunday travellers

        Travel The mayor has reassured residents strict measures are in place to keep them...