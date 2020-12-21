MAP: Where to find the best Whitsunday light displays

The Whitsundays has embraced the Christmas spirit with festive displays adorning many houses. Photo: Louise Cheer

Line up your favourite Christmas album and rally the troops, because not even the pandemic has stood in the way of the region’s determination to light up the festive season.

We put a call out to readers of the Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent to send in the address of their festive displays in a bid to spread some Christmas cheer.

Now, you can share in the spirit and map out a road trip to marvel at the region’s best displays.

Take a look at where to find some of the most festive Whitsunday Christmas lights below.

If you would like to be added to the map, please email your address to laura.thomas@news.com.au