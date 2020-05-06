‘Marathon’ fundraising secures a new rescue boat for Bowen

Bowen's new Volunteer Marine Rescue boat will look just like the North Stradbroke VMR boat pictured here. The boat is currently under construction, set to be completed in December 2020. Image: Supplied

THE contract has been finalised and the first payment made for Bowen’s brand new Volunteer Marine Rescue boat, with the building expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The building contract for the boat has been officially signed, negotiations completed and the first payment to the builder finalised.

After two years of “marathon” fundraising, the Bowen community can expect to have its new boat in December this year, VMR fundraising co-ordinator Ted Gatkowski said.

“It’s been a two year program that we started towards the end of 2018. Two full years of hard slog really,” he said.

“The first fundraiser was the fishing classic in September 2018 I think. We’ve done sausage sizzles, raffles which have been great and we appreciate every dollar, but sausage sizzles and raffles don’t get you across the line.”

Mr Gatkowski said the cost of the boat with “all the bells and whistles” was $515,000 and some large contributions had made the half-million-dollar goal achievable.

Large contributions from the mining industry were examples of “how supportive” the industry is in the Bowen community, Mr Gatkowski said.

“A very significant contribution from QCoal Foundation helped us get to the position we are at today. Since then, we have also received very substantial support from Abbot Point Operations,” he said.

“I would like to pay tribute to our local service clubs, Masonic Lodge, Lions and OES, also North Queensland Bulk Ports and to the many small businesses such as Rick Ashton Electrical, Wilborn Farms and Bow Pak to name just a few.

“These folks, together with many others never hesitated when approached for help. A full

list of all donors will be enshrined on an Honour Board to be permanently

displayed at our base.”

The new VMR vessel is bigger and better than the last, meaning the next steps for Bowen VMR are to complete some works on the boat stowage area to widen and lengthen the area before the new boat arrives.

Mr Gatkowski said the fundraising had been “a bit of a marathon”, and he was thankful they had completed most of the fundraising prior to the pandemic.

“The builders have the basic metals now to start work and the first payment has been made. It’s like building a house. It’ll be done in staged progress payments,” he said.

“They can’t give us an exact date at the moment, especially with everything that’s going on, luckily the most of the (fundraising) work was done before all this.

“We need to widen our doorway to the boat stowage area and the area needs to be a bit longer. The boat is a bit wider and longer than the one we have now.”

The vessel is expected to be completed sometime in December 2020, and will look much like the North Stradbroke VMR vessel pictured.