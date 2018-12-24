March in review

A person killed in a helicopter at Hardy Reef is wheeled along the arm of the Whitsunday Water Police pontoon in Airlie Beach during March.

A person killed in a helicopter at Hardy Reef is wheeled along the arm of the Whitsunday Water Police pontoon in Airlie Beach during March.

MARCH 1: TORRENTIAL rain falling in the final week of February inundated the Whitsundays, causing creeks to flood and low-lying roads to become impassable.

For the second time in four days, Gregory-Cannon Valley Road at Crofton Creek became submerged, one of the numerous roads affected by downpours totalling more than 200mm in many area.

Brandy Creek was flowing over Brandy Creek Road and residents at Palm Grove reported half a metre of water over Vitanza Road as Saltwater Creek broke its banks.

Water of Crofton Creek over Gregory Cannon Valley Way.

MARCH 1: THE Whitsundays was on top of the world after operators won a swag of medals at the Australian Tourism Awards held in Perth.

Ocean Rafting secured first place, taking out the top honour in Major Tour and Operator category.

Cumberland Charter Yachts won silver in the Unique Accommodation category and BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort was awarded bronze in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category.

MARCH 2: MORE than three years after the last beer was poured, the Proserpine RSL Club may have just been given a glimmer of hope to re-open.

Club president Jacob Raiteri was informed by Proserpine real estate agent Spanny's that an offer had been made to purchase the Chapman St building.

Treasurer Brian Dunlop said the club had been on the market since March 2015, but hadn't received any "reasonable offers” - until now.

Three years later, almost to the day, its 80 members will vote at the club's next meeting whether to accept the offer.

MARCH 2: FOR the second consecutive year, there was a tie in the annual Sam Faust Memorial Shield between Whitsunday Brahmans and Central Tigers from Townsville.

Despite a late change of venue, both sides played "hard and fair” in the contest that pays tribute to the late rugby league player.

MARCH 7: REMEMBER when Bowen's big mango was stolen.

The heist that became known as 'Mangogate' was etched in TV history after featuring on the show 20 to 1: Epic Pranks.

After the stunt four years ago, it was mentioned in 3149 media reports and reached a global audience of 25 million people.

The total ad value came in at more than $4 million and total PR value reached almost $13 million.

Not bad, considering the stunt only cost $100,000 to pull off ... and money well spent according to then Bowen Tourism and Business chairman Paul McLaughlin.

"Every time someone said we can't do it, my reply was we have to find a way,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"I knew we weren't going to get another chance to put Bowen on the map like this.”

MARCH 7: FEDERAL Opposition Leader Bill Shorten declares his outright opposition to the Adani mine, despite its potential to deliver thousands of jobs to Queensland as he tries to save a Labor seat in Melbourne.

Mr Shorten, a Victorian, has previously voiced his scepticism for the mine, but officially revealed for the first time he did not support the project.

The comments came as Labor battled a tight contest with the Greens in the inner-Melbourne seat of Batman.

MARCH 8: ELEVEN human years is about 77 dog years.

It is also the length of time Inspector Blue, a 14-year-old purebred beagle has been in the workforce.

The well-known local canine will retire later this month after serving a chief termite sniffer for Blue Peace Pest Control for most of his life.

Well-known local canine identity Inspector Blue retired after 11 years working as a termite sniffer (inspector).

MARCH 8: HAMILTON Island is about to embark on a three-year expansion project costing a "massive $13 million.”

The island resort's chief executive Glenn Bourke said construction of a new 84-room staff accommodation complex had already started.

With constant and increased demand, Mr Bourke said Hamilton Island had to expand.

"It will be a family-based four-star hotel right on the beach,” he said.

MARCH 9: THE fight to allow a 16-year-old girl into high school has gone all the way to the Queensland Parliament.

All Ahn Tuyet wants is an education.

The teenager was ready to start at Proserpine State High School with uniforms organised and paperwork done.

But her family was left devastated after learning Ahn, a Vietnamese national, was classified by Education Queensland as an international students despite having a bridging visa and Medicare card.

It means she would have to pay about $14,000 a year to attend the public school, money the family didn't have.

Stepfather Peter Burns approached Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan for help, with Mr Costigan talking about the family's dire situation during a session in state parliament.

MARCH 9: UNCERTAINTY surrounding the host town of the upcoming Legends of League match may result in the game being held in Bowen for the second time in two years.

The topic gained traction in council following revelations event organisers would rather see the game played in Bowen again, rather than Proserpine as originally planned.

MARCH 14: FOURTEEN anti-Adani protesters copped a total of $79,500 in fines for their role in stopping operations of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal twice, as well as halting two coal carrying Aurizon trains in protest of the proposed Adani Carmichael mine.

MARCH 14: POLICE carry out a series of drug raids across Bowen, uncovering more than 100 illegal plants of marijuana.

The raids resulted in 10 people arrested and 24 charges laid.

MARCH 15: THE year 2020 will see Sugarloaf become home to a world-class eco-resort that will fill a gap in the tourism products of the Whitsunday region.

A grant of $5.86 million was pledged by the Federal Government, announced by Member for Dawson George Christensen at the site of the $37 million Ozone Whitsundays project.

Through the construction and operation phase, the resort will employ more than 300 full-time workers and generate more than $21 million worth of salaries and wages.

MARCH 15: AUSTRALIAN cricket great Matthew Hayden and rugby league ace Andrew Ettingshausen land some terrific catches while fishing in the Whitsundays.

The duo accompanied a bunch of lucky prize winners from both Australia and New Zealand in two days fishing the reef with local charter company Sea Fever Sportfishing Whitsundays.

MARCH 15: WHITSUNDAY stunner Tahnee Walters could become Maxim Australia's finest.

The Airlie Beach fitness model and bartender is well on her way to the grand prize of $10,000 and a double-page spread in the men's magazine.

MARCH 15: TASH Wheeler takes over as the new general manager of Tourism Whitsundays.

Mrs Wheeler, 31, replaces Craig Turner in the role after Mr Turner's decision to take up a role in real estate.

In the five years, she has been with TW, Mrs Wheeler has watched the growth of membership, an increase in tourism numbers and huge return on PR investment.

Tash Wheeler was appointed Tourism Whitsundays general manager in March.

MARCH 15: WHITSUNDAY Brahmans continued their fine pre-season by taking out the annual Bowen 10s tournament.

The Brahmans produced an unbeaten record through the event and sealed the trophy courtesy of a 16-0 win against Burdekin Young Bucks in the grand final.

The day raised more than $6000 to go towards funding junior rugby league in Bowen, with an extra $1100 raised after the tournament with six people participating in a special Shave for a Cure fundraiser at the Grand View Hotel for Burdekin girl Keely Johnson.

MARCH 16: PROSERPINE State High School students stood united to illustrate their stance against bullying.

Students and staff wore pink, orange or purple shirts in support of the anti-bullying day.

During Care Group, the students pledged their support by signing their names on a pink shirt sheet in an anti-bullying pledge and the student council ran activities to raise awareness.

MARCH 16: CONFIRMATION May's Legends of League match will be played in Bowen for the second consecutive year.

Proserpine had been set to host the event in 2017, but was forced to concede after Cyclone Debbie ravaged the town's facilities and sponsorship capabilities.

MARCH 21: THE Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay hits Bowen on Monday, bringing with it a healthy downpour that soaked participants and spectators alike.

But it all just added to the fun as 14 of the town's favourite sons and daughters transported the prestigious baton from one end of Bowen to the other.

MARCH 21: A HEARING into a coroner's decision to name Robert Hytch as the man responsible for the death of Bowen schoolgirl Rachel Antonio begins in the Supreme Court.

Rachel was 16 when she disappeared from her hometown on Anzac Day, 1998.

Her mother had dropped her at a local cinema, but she never made the movie.

Rachel's body has never been found.

MARCH 21: A CAIRNS couple and their pet dog were killed in a head-on collision with a truck on the Bruce Highway north of Bowen.

The man and woman, both aged 63, were travelling when their Audi sedan and a rental truck collided in Guthalungra.

MARCH 22: FOURTEEN prominent Whitsunday community members each took it in turns to help the Queen's Baton on its epic journey to the Gold Coast ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

MARCH 22: THE managing director of Whitsunday Crocodile Safari says he is 'sick and tired' of seeing crocs fall victim to baiting in the Proserpine River.

For the fourth time in 12 months, Steve Watson found a crocodile - given the affectionate moniker Fatguts - with rope hanging out of his mouth.

The Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay comes to the Whitsundays.

MARCH 23: TWO tourists killed in a helicopter crash tragedy were residents of Hawaii.

The 65-year-old female front seat passenger and a 79-year-old male passenger died after the Whitsunday Air Services helicopter crashed into waters near Hardy's Reef about 3.30pm.

The 35-year-old pilot and two remaining passengers, a 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from Colorado, escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

MARCH 23: WHITSUNDAY MP lashes out at Queen's Baton Relay organisers for not including Proserpine.

The relay visited Bowen and Airlie Beach before heading south to Mackay.

"I understand the complexity of putting on the biggest event we've seen in this state for a long time,” he said.

"I can't believe that so many communities in North Queensland have the Queen's Baton Relay coming to a town near them.

"And guess what, Proserpine's getting shafted. I think it stinks.”

MARCH 23: WHITSUNDAYS native Harry Hockings makes his Super Rugby debut for the Queensland Reds.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Proserpine, but moved to Bowen in 2008, came off the interchange bench against the Bulls.

MARCH 28: THE leader of an Australian space program has zeroed in on North Queensland to be the launch site of a $900 million spaceport facility.

Australia Space Launch CEO Richard Allen's vision is to build a sovereign launch facility in the Bowen region, with the commercially-funded project eventually including a planetarium and hotel.

MARCH 29: ONE year on from Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday Times, Bowen Independent, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Daily Mercury staff produce a 20-page feature supplement.

The cost of the damage inflicted by the 2017 storm was valued at more than $1.71 billion, the second most expensive behind Cyclone Tracy.

The supplement chronicled

How the region came together following the cyclone.

How the rebuild of the region was progressing 12 months on.

The $2 million boost for six recovery projects.

Business owners declaring the region was open for tourism.

The spirit of the Whitsundays shining through.

The progress of the Great Barrier Reef recovery.

The baby boom nine months on from Debbie.

MARCH 29: CORAL Sea Resort is listed for sale for the first time in more than two decades with industry price expectations of around $16 million.

The four-star resort's Sydney-based owner Darrol Norman divested his family's prized asset to focus on retirement.

MARCH 29: WHITSUNDAY Regional Council votes unanimously to approve the detailed design for the $6.3 million Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project.

Major Andrew Willcox said once completed, the newly-developed foreshore area would provide a place where residents and tourists could gather, attend events and relax in a high-quality seaside environment.

MARCH 30: A HAWAIIAN couple killed in a helicopter crash in the Whitsundays were on their dream honeymoon after getting married in December.

Pete and Sue Hensel, aged 79 and 65, were pulled from the wreckage of the Airbus H120.

It's been revealed the pilot of the Whitsunday Air Services aircraft pulled Mrs Hensel out of her seat, but his efforts and those of the tourists on a nearby pontoon were not enough to save the American tourist.

With them was believed to be Sue's daughter, 33, and her male partner, 34, who both survived the crash, as did the 35-year-old pilot.

MARCH 30: REIGNING Paralympic and world champion David Nicholas becomes the 2018 Individual Pursuit Para World Champion in Rio de Janeiro.

He defeated Belgium's Diederick Schelfhout in the final by more than four seconds.