Margot stuns at Paris fashion week

Wearing a beret, winged eyeliner and head-to-toe Chanel, Margot Robbie is absolutely nailing front row style at Paris couture fashion week.

The Australian actor, 29, sat front row alongside US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Chanel, as the luxury label showed its autumn/winter 2020 collection inside a Chanel-themed library at the Grand Palais.

The runway show at the Grand Palais marked Chanel creative director Virginie Viard's first solo collection since the death of the brand's long-term head, Karl Lagerfeld.

But it wasn't just in the front row that Robbie looked like a Parisian 'it' girl - she's been dressing like one all week.

How Parisian! Margot Robbie wearing Chanel everything. Picture: Instagram

Robbie will next star in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, where she plays murdered actor Sharon Tate.

The former Neighbours star was forced to defend her role in the movie, after a New York Times critic suggested she didn't have much dialogue as her male co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt did.

"I always look to the character and what the character is supposed to serve to the story," Robbie told the panel at Cannes in May.

Margot Robbie inside Chanel’s library-themed runway show in Paris. Picture: AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu

Ready for her close-up! Picture: Getty Images for Chanel

"I think the moments that I got on screen gave an opportunity to honour Sharon and the likeness.

"I don't think it was intended to delve deeper … I think the tragedy was ultimately the loss of innocence, and I think to show those wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking.

"I think I got a lot of time to explore the character, even without dialogue specifically."

Tarantino delivered a much more frosty answer: "I reject your hypothesis".

Anna Wintour, Margot Robbie and Australian actor Phoebe Tonkin. Picture: AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu

Set against a backdrop of a library, the show was reportedly inspired by founder Coco Chanel's personal library at Parisian apartment, located at 31 Rue Cambon, Vogue reported.

"I dreamt about a woman with nonchalant elegance and a fluid and free silhouette; everything I like about the Chanel allure," Viard said of the collection.