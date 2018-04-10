Man pleads guilty to bloody Christmas beating

Tyler Peter Gesche of Marian faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

A MARIAN man's first meeting with his partner's parents over Christmas ended in a drunken bashing which left a driveway spattered with blood.

Tyler Peter Gesche punched his partner's father in the head during an argument on December 25, 2017, knocking the man to the concrete.

The 19-year-old continued to belt his victim, pushing away intervening bystanders until he was deterred by a neighbour wielding a cricket bat and fled into bushland.

Gesche told his lawyer Geoff Govey his partner's father had been stirring him up and "using drugs in the kitchen" on Christmas Day.

The older man suffered a fractured wrist and abrasions to his face and knees in the attack, prosecutor Nathaniel Gillis told Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday.

Gesche, who has a history of alcohol-fuelled violence, fronted the court with his mother and partner in support, pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm at Torbanlea.

Mr Gillis told Magistrate Damien Dwyer it was fortunate Gesche's victim didn't suffer permanent injuries.

He added Gesche "didn't show any remorse whatsoever", but that was rejected by Mr Dwyer, who noted Gesche's early plea demonstrated remorse.

Soon after, Mr Govey, of Taylors Solicitors, said his "hard-working" client had "foolishly, stupidly" lashed out after he copped criticism.

Gesche had phoned a relative to leave, Mr Govey said, though that did not eventuate before the situation escalated.

Mr Govey asked Mr Dwyer to consider probation, but Mr Dwyer said that submission was "optimistic".

The magistrate described Gesche as having unchecked issues with alcohol, adding he "can't control his fists while on the grog".

Mr Dwyer was critical that Gesche had not attended counselling since his prior appearances before the court, and flagged prison as a possibility.

The case was adjourned to late May, when Mr Dwyer will air his decision on sentence.