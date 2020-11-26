Marian teen busted twice with pills, thousands in cash

A Marian teen was caught with drugs and thousands in cash. Photo: File

A TEEN caught with 27 pills and thousands of dollars in cash was busted just eight weeks later with the same type of illegal loot.

The Marian boy was 17 when he was first pulled over by police for a licence check in November last year.

Crown legal officer Ryan Godfrey said when police decided to search the car, the teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told them they might find one pill.

The court heard instead they found 27 pills, which contained a total of 0.821g of pure MDA – a purity of 9.26 per cent.

They also found half a gram of marijuana as well as $8750 in cash.

The Crown alleged the drugs were in his possession for commercial purposes.

Mr Godfrey said eight weeks later, just after the boy’s 18th birthday, police searched his home and they uncovered about 34 pills and they contained 0.874g of pure MDA – a purity of 8.1 per cent.

There was also a pill containing 0.094g of MDMA – a purity of 15.4 per cent – as well as two controlled drugs and $3650 cash between his mattress and bedframe.

This week he pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drugs and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.

Lawyer Scott McLennan, for the teen, said his client turned to drugs after a relationship ended and he suffered online bullying.

The teen was assaulted while in adult custody.

The court heard the teen spent 93 days in adult custody, during which he was assaulted.

Mr McLennan said the teen had been providing weekly drug tests, which were all clean, and had been working full time at his parents’ business.

Judge Julie Dick told the 18 year old he had gotten into a lot of trouble and he was lucky to have youth on his side.

“A couple of years older, it would be three months in jail,” she said.

Judge Dick said he was fortunate to have a good life and she was heartened by the fact he recognised he had the benefit of that life.

“I’m pretty confident that you’ve turned around, I hope so, you’ve got a good life ahead of you if you do that,” she said.

The teen was given a 12-month good behaviour bond for the offence he committed while he was a juvenile and a conviction was recorded.

For the adult matters, he was sentenced to 12 months’ probation with no convictions recorded.