William Wyatt Ratciffe pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs among other drugs charges.
Crime

Marijuana was just sprouting when police found it

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Feb 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 13th Feb 2021 9:45 AM
William Wyatt Ratcliffe's marijuana plants were just sprouting when police raided his Lord St unit on September 19 last year.

Inside they found a sophisticated hydroponic set-up with three marijuana seedlings just starting to grow.

Police located two clip-seal bags with damp paper towel wrapped around seeds labelled Reaper X and Reaper, an egg carton containing marijuana seeds in cotton wool, a container with marijuana residue, heat lamps, a fan, a plastic container being used as a miniature green house, and two pot plants full of soil - a total of 1.5g of marijuana seeds and eight seedlings.

Police also found two bongs.

Along with the items was a hand written note addressed to "Bill" with instructions on what to do with the grow tent.

Due to intoxication, Ratcliffe was not interviewed at the time.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of being acquired for a drug offence, possessing anything used in the commissioning of a crime, and possessing drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was a veteran who had served in Timor and since been diagnosed with PTSD.

She said he had moved from Kingaroy to Gladstone to "get clean".

Ratcliffe was sentenced to six months' imprisonment with immediate parole, and he was placed on 18 months' probation.

