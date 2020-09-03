Marina berth funding small step for struggling operators

Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association executive secretary Sharon Smallwood said the funding was welcomed but marked only the beginning of support needed for the industry.

WHITSUNDAY tourism operators say a $2 million funding package that will ease the burden of berthing fees is a start, but more will be needed to help them survive the coming months.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones today announced the package that provides operators up to $20,000 in grants to offset the cost of berthing fees in Airlie Beach.

Ms Jones said the government would work closely with Tourism Whitsundays and other tourism bodies to determine the best way to distribute funds, identifying that some operators had several boats and may therefore need more support.

Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association executive secretary Sharon Smallwood said the funding was welcomed but marked only the beginning of support needed for the industry.

“We anticipate that there is going to be a shortfall and we certainly know that $20,000 per operator isn’t going to cut it, there are operators with multiple vessels in multiple pens,” she said.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler, Labor candidate for Whitsunday Angie Kelly and Tourism Minister Kate Jones made the announcement in Airlie Beach today.

“The commitment from (Minister Jones) means that we can talk going forward and we can work out some mechanism by which the operators can be assisted is great, that’s exactly what we needed.

“Do I think we’re going to need to build on it? Absolutely.

“But the commitment from her that we can do that is a huge step in the right direction.”

Ms Smallwood said this was especially important in the lead up to Cyclone season.

Until today, boat owners with their vessels berthed at private marinas in Airlie Beach have had to continue paying fees despite a $3.67 million fee relief package for operators in Cairns.

Ms Jones said the reason the funding package did not match what was given to Cairns was because the Whitsundays had several privately-owned marinas, and the marina in Cairns was state-owned.

However, Ms Smallwood said the industry would continue to push for an equal share.

“I’m not going to pretend that isn’t disappointing and in many ways, morally wrong,” she said.

“I do understand the challenges the State Government has with their marine precincts being state owned, which makes it a little bit easier for them the effect these types of relief.

“However, it’s an administrative challenge and there’s always a way around administrative challenges as the $2 million today proves.

“If you’re an operator on the Great Barrier Reef, you’ve been shelling out less if you were based in Cairns than you have if you were based in the Whitsundays.

“We and Cairns are directly parallel in the contribution we make to Great Barrier Reef tourism.”