Community group comes out swinging at marina development

Save Our Foreshore petition signing, at the Airlie Markets, regarding the Shute Harbour Marina Resort development, in 2008.

A COMMUNITY group, whose mission is to ensure that public access to the coast is preserved, has come out swinging regarding a proposed development at Shute Harbour.

The $252m Shute Harbour Marina Resort project is set to include a 395-berth marina, a 100-room hotel, a commercial, retail and dining precinct, 58 managed resort dwellings with private marina berths, and a retirement resort comprising 70 apartments and club facilities, according to the proponent.

Save Our Foreshore, however, maintain there is no need for another marina in the region, there has never been a need proved, and that the community will lose access to the foreshore and fishing in the bay.

Save Our Foreshore president Suzette Pelt said the community could lose a beautiful place, that anyone can use now, and end up with an "eyesore".

"There will be no going down to the shoreline," she said.

"People will lose access to fishing in the bay, and walking. The loss of people's enjoyment of the place as a natural harbour was never taken into account.

"Currently, they can go down there and park, and enjoy the views of Conway and the islands, but those views will be lost.

"It's there for everyone to enjoy and it's public - the spot should be turned into a lookout instead, and focus development on existing facilities."

Mrs Pelt maintains that because the State Government made it a project of 'state significance', it bypassed the normal community consultation.

"It gets taken out of our hands - out of the people's hands," she said.

"When Save Our Foreshore was at the Airlie Markets, in 2008, 2,568 people signed the petition over two market days - they signed the objection to this development - and the majority were locals."

Mrs Pelt firmly believes there is no need for another marina and certainly not one at this location.

"From day one, there's never been a demonstrated need for it - it is one of the most important criteria but it's never been demonstrated.

"A marina demand study was done about 15 years ago but it's not based in reality. Everything was going gangbusters back then, so they projected exponential growth in boats, which hasn't happened.

"We have already got two very good marinas in Airlie Beach, which is a good location as it's close to accommodation and facilities. They still have room to grow and expand.

"Save Our Foreshore is not anti-marinas - we are boat owners - but there are better places for a marina."

Save Our Foreshore has been vocally opposed to the development for many years and has renewed its campaign following the recent announcement that registrations of interest for marina berths were now being accepted.

No one was available to comment from the proponent, Shute Harbour Marina Developments Pty Ltd., at the time of publication.

The story so far …

•1980s - Proposals for a marina at Shute Harbour have been discussed since the late 1980s

•1994 - The current site was granted a lease by the State Government

•2003 - The project was declared a 'significant project' by the State Government

•2005 - 2013 The applicant undertook environmental studies to support the development

•2013 - The green light was given by the State Government

•2017 - The lease was renewed subject to further development approvals

•2019 - Whitsunday Regional Council granted preliminary approval for the development.