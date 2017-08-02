Marina recognised as best of the best

YOU know you've arrived at the best marina in Australia when you are given the "blue-carpet treatment”, and now it's official: Abell Point Marina has been awarded Marina of the Year at a ceremony in Sydney this week.

General Manager Luke McCaul said the bi-annual award was presented at the Marine 17 conference, and belonged to the hard work of the "dedicated marina team”.

Mr McCaul said the ethos of Abell Point Marina was about providing personalised service.

"It's about doing what it takes to make sure that the customer leaves happy,” he said.

The marina also won the Best Innovation award for its Blue Carpet Treatment initiative, which means every visitor is respected and treated like a distinguished guest.

Mr McCaul said "rolling out the blue carpet” was an approach adopted to symbolise the blue of the ocean and reflect the marina's commitment to offering guests a range of services including courtesy cars, a welcome vessel, dockhand concierge and marina lifestyle card.

Owner Paul Darrouzet bought the marina four years ago, with a vision to make it a first-class destination.

Since coming under his ownership in 2013, the marina has undergone a $17 million redevelopment including upgrades to shore-based facilities, the launch of a waterfront wedding and conference venue, upgrade of superyacht facilities to accommodate vessels up to 70 metres, introduction of concierge services, installation of two private helipads, and the upgrade of marina buildings, grounds and gardens including the development of a 2.5- hectare community park, currently under construction and expected to be launched later this year.