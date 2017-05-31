Marina takes home more gold

IT WAS a night of success for Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet when he won Superyacht Industry Champion at the ASMEX conference on the Gold Coast.

The prestigious gala awards ceremony was held last Tuesday and Mr Darrouzet didn't come home holding just the one award, but two.

Abell Point Marina took out the Superyacht Industry Service Provider Award.

"We've been working very hard for the past three years in Canberra and with the State Government to lift restrictions on super yachts to access the Airlie Beach area,” he said.

"The time has passed now and it's time to let these boats enjoy the beautiful Whitsundays and the rest of the world.

"Airlie Beach is in the centre of the Whitsundays so hopefully we'll have more people visiting here as well as Bowen and Mackay.”

The awards ceremony is held annually and rewards outstanding industry achievements of the Australian marine export, superyacht and commercial businesses. When it came to winning his own individual award, Mr Darrouzet said it wasn't just him who received it. "We have very great tradespeople and service people so it's really them who received the award,” he said. "They do (their job) well.”

