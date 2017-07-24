Marina's platinum offer to volunteers

PAUL Darrouzet believes there is no greater contribution you can make to a society than to volunteer.

And last Thursday night, the Abell Point Marina owner gave those who do so to save lives at sea, the ultimate reward.

As members of the Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday organisation gathered at the marina to celebrate the arrival of their new boat, crewman Mal Priday announced a three-year platinum sponsorship between the marina and the VMR.

Under the agreement the new rescue vessel, called Abell Point Marina VMR 1, is berthed in what Mr Priday described as "a very privileged position" in the marina, allowing easy access for emergency services and crews. "(And) there is also a cash component to the sponsorship which will greatly assist to cover operating costs and unforeseen circumstances," Mr Priday said.

Mr Darrouzet said while he firmly believed the job of rescuing people at sea should be done by governments "they physically can't do everything".

"They can't fight every fire, they can't help every person in need, they can't rescue every single person on the land or on the sea. So what happens? We have volunteers to do these things. You people give your time freely, it's almost an unbelievable contribution to our society and there are times when you put your life on the line to protect and rescue what normally are total strangers.," he said.

Mr Darrouzet joked it could be easily dubbed "all work and no pay", noting: "you don't ask for accolades and you don't ask for rewards".

"We as a community admire and respect your contribution and Abell Point were happy to help. We look forward to continuing a long association with you and looking after your beautiful new vessel," he said