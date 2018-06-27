Marine business wins award to lead the way

QUALITY SERVICE: Twenty16 Communications co-owner Gary Petot receives the award from cricket legend Merv Hughes in Sydney last week.

LOCAL marine electronics specialists, Twenty16 Communications co-owners Garry Petot and Laz Reynolds, have used their extensive defence-force communications background to transform their business into the number one service dealer in Queensland for Raymarine.

Raymarine made the announcement in Sydney last week, highlighting Twenty16 Communications' outstanding technical ability and service knowledge.

Ahead of dealers from as far south as the Gold Coast and north as Cairns, Mr Reynolds offers a simple explanation: "offer quality products backed up by excellent support.”

"Our commitment to excellent warranty and after-sales support gives you that much needed peace of mind throughout the life of our product,” he said.

Located above Hawkes Boatyard at Abell Point Marina, Twenty16 Communications supports major brands in boating electronics and covers the Whitsunday region.

"It was a bit of a surprise to get the award,” Mr Reynolds explained.

Estimating the business sells round $300,000 worth of Raymarine product annually, Twenty16 Communications has been in business for four years and a Raymarine service dealer since inception.

Mr Reynolds credited his five staff for their hard work.

"We service the guys who have got their small trawler boats right through to cruising yachties,” he said.

"We try and push customer service, I know the pop of e-commerce, you really do negate that aspect of it, treat people how we expect to be treated.

"We are really chuffed with receiving it, it's a good thing for us and a good thing for the area.

"Since we got the award out of 11 service dealers in Queensland, it is pretty fantastic.”