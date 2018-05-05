Marine expert advocates for marine stinger research program

JCU Director of the Tropical Australian Stinger Research Unit Associate Professor Jamie Seymour said the stinger problem in north Queensland was worsening.

A PORTION of the $500 million in Federal Government funding granted this week for the protection and future viability of the reef should be dedicated to stinger research in north Queensland, according to a stinger research expert.

JCU Director of the Tropical Australian Stinger Research Unit Associate Professor Jamie Seymour said the stinger problem in north Queensland was worsening, and he feared a fatality from a jellyfish sting could be detrimental to the region's tourism and an industry which supported 64,000 jobs, attracted more than two million visitors a year, and was worth $6 billion to the economy.

Mr Seymour said there had been two deaths in the world from irukandji jellyfish - one at Opal Reef and one at Hamilton Island - in 2001 and 2002.

"Both people died from cerebral bleeds. And it is estimated that when that happened, the industry lost $1.5 billion in tourism over the next 18 months.

"We need some way of moderating that and we don't have anything."

Global warming, Mr Seymour said, had lengthened the duration of stinger season and there were also now more people in the water, meaning more people would be stung.

He said irukandji stings alone landed 200-400 people a year in hospital, the majority coming from the Whitsundays.

While he praised the Australian Government's largest ever single investment in the reef - set to be part of next week's Federal budget announcement - as a "great initiative", he said one of the major threats to the reef's future was from jellyfish.

"And that hasn't been specifically targeted."

He said a "huge" amount of money would be allocated for improving water quality but he would like to see "a chunk sectioned off for marine nasties as it's a direct threat to tourism".

The funding, which comes on the heels of $60 million announced in January and which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called a record investment in the reef, is split with a $444 million package to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and $56 million to boost The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and the Department of the Environment and Energy.

Mr Seymour said there had been thought invested into targeting solvable problems and "what can be helped", rather than "knee-jerk" reactions.

It is expected funding will be used to improve water quality by reducing fertiliser use and exploring new practices; research into coral resilience; pollution reduction; continuing the battle against the destructive crown-of-thorns starfish; community engagement; and enhanced reef monitoring.

Tourism Whitsundays General Manager Natassia Wheeler said the money was "a lot more" than had been committed to the reef in the past, and was "fantastic for the whole region".

She said one of the biggest challenges the reef faced was run-off which affected water quality.

"Finding a solution for that will improve the water quality and the experience for the visitor.

"We've got an amazing industry here and everything that everyone is doing every day to protect the reef is phenomenal, so hopefully we can see a turnaround in the future for the reef.

"It's so positive to see the government investing in this natural icon that delivers so much for the economy and future of Australia."