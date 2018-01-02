Marine stingers hospitalise swimmers

ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ CQ Rescue landed on world-famous Whitehaven Beach on Saturday to treat three Swedish tourists who suffered marine stings.

ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ CQ Rescue landed on world-famous Whitehaven Beach on Saturday to treat three Swedish tourists who suffered marine stings.

BEACH goers are being warned to be on alert for stingers after four people were stung in a week and reports of a large box jellyfish loitering in the Port of Airlie Marina.

On New Year's Eve a child was transported to Mackay Base Hospital from the Hamilton Island medical centre after being stung by an irukandji jellyfish while swimming at Chance Bay on Whitsunday Island.

The 10-year-old was the fourth person to be treated for a marine sting in the Whitsundays since Saturday when RACQ CQ Rescue landed on Whitehaven Beach to give medical attention to three Swedish tourists who'd been stung whilst swimming.

The mainland is also encountering its share of box jellyfish and one large specimen has been photographed loitering in the Port of Airlie Marina.

A box jellyfish swimming at the Port of Airlie marina photographed by Marlene Hicks.

However manager of Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving Club, Calum Docherty said no marine stingers had been detected during weekly trolling at Boathaven Beach.

"So far we haven't found any in our nets but unfortunately we only do a drag each Saturday,” he said.

Mr Docherty warned swimmers that irukandji are small enough to fit through the holes in stinger nets at Boathaven and Cannonvale Beaches and stray box jellyfish tentacles can also slip the net.

"We recommend everyone wear a stinger suit and keep away from the edges of the net.

"If you or your children get stung, don't panic, put vinegar on it straight away and if you get pains in your chest call 000 immediately.”