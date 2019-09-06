Market marks one year at temporary site

MILESTONE: Whitsunday Lions Club members (from left) Helen Toy, Gaye Penny, Heather Lyttleton, Terry Forster, Allan Gravelle and Sue Gravelle cut a cake to mark 12 months of the Lions Airlie Beach Community Market being on its temporary site.

MARKET organisers and stallholders marked one year of the Lions Airlie Beach Community Market being held at its temporary Coconut Grove site last Saturday.

Whitsunday Lions Club shared a cake with stallholders as a way of celebrating the milestone.

In 12 months, the Lions Club has raised $85,000 for projects in local communities as well as Lions Club projects throughout Australia and beyond.

While this was about $30,000 less than the previous year, former market chairman Allan Gravelle said he was still pleased the club could donate so much money.

"I'm quite proud of the fact we've got so close despite (stallholder) numbers being down,” he said.

"We were thinking the shortfall would be greater.”

Mr Gravelle thanked stallholders and members of the public who had stuck by the market since temporarily shifting from the Airlie Beach foreshore, calling them "the backbone” of the market.

"These guys have turned up every week,” he said.

Mr Gravelle the market was an important way of injecting money into Lions Club causes.

"Apart from how good it is for the town, it's also good for causes,” he said.

Among the recipients of money raised at the market over the past 12 months are schools, sporting clubs, Lions Camp Kanga, Proserpine Nursing Home, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Adopt a Family Christmas hampers and animal groups.

The Farmers Drought Appeal and the Flood Relief Appeal for North Queensland have also received donations.

Twenty-two Lions projects, both in Australia and overseas, also received funding through the club.

The club is hoping to move back to the Airlie Beach foreshore site on September 21.