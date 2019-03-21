Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
Money

How you can get paid to drink beer

by CHRIS LEES
21st Mar 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there's a perfect job going for you.

A marketing research company is looking for people to help it research people's taste in beer.

The company will pay men aged 25-35, $100 to take part in a two-hour focus group about mid-strength beer.

There will be two sessions, which will run for two hours each, this Tuesday.

The research will examine new packaging for beers.

It is being done by Country Opinions on behalf of a client.

However, the business declined to say who their client was.

The opportunity is being promoted on Facebook and has generated a lot of interest with more than 100 people commentating.

Beer lovers interested in taking part must fill out a survey online first. The survey can be found here.

beer editors picks market money research company

Top Stories

    Tick in man's back causes police call-out

    premium_icon Tick in man's back causes police call-out

    Crime Drugs found after police called to disturbance at Cannonvale house.

    Proposed Ada memorial is long overdue

    premium_icon Proposed Ada memorial is long overdue

    News This local committee has less than a year to organise a memorial.

    Familiar face considers council comeback bid

    premium_icon Familiar face considers council comeback bid

    Council News Peter Ramage's resignation leaves a vacancy.