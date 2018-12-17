Marketing boost for Whitsundays

ICONIC: The world-famous Hill Inlet looking south along the iconic Whitehaven Beach.

A $3 million dollar funding boost will see Tourism and Events Queensland working on a joint campaign with Tourism Whitsundays to market our picture-perfect region.

The announcement was made by Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones after a series of meetings late last week.

Ms Jones said the Whitsundays was the jewel in Queensland's tourism crown, and that now is the ideal time to promote the region as a holiday destination.

"Hayman Island and Daydream Island are finalising their renovations after Cyclone Debbie and are due to come back online in the new year,” she said.

She said Hamilton Island is one of the most "iconic” Queensland Holidays imaginable, with the Whitsundays playing host to some of the world's best, and most famous natural attractions.

"From Whitehaven Beach to the underwater beauty of the Great Barrier Reef, as well as the quintessential Queensland lifestyle you can't find anywhere else,” she said.

The campaign is aimed at promoting the Whitsundays to key tourism markets in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane as well as regional centres throughout Queensland.

Ms Jones said the goal was increase visitation numbers throughout 2019.

According to Whitsunday Regional Council Economic Development Strategy report, tourism is one of the three "pillars” supporting the local economy, accounting to 11 per cent of the gross revenue.

The other two pillars are mining and agriculture. Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the tourism industry was exciting about the campaign.

"Next year is going to be a huge year for the Whitsundays with so many of our iconic experiences reopening as well as brand new experiences right across the region,” she said.

"We are thrilled to have developed a partnership with industry and Tourism and Events Queensland to drive awareness and conversion for the whole Whitsunday region.”

Ms Jones praised the region's tourism operators and Tourism Whitsundays for getting behind the campaign and contributing.

"This collaboration will allow us to extend the campaign and make a positive impact for the region,” Ms Jones said.

"Industry operators from across the region are behind this campaign, which is so important because tourism is the lifeblood of the Whitsundays community.”