Marketing results tell a positive story

WELCOME BACK: Tourism industry stakeholders in collaboration with Tourism Whitsundays and Tourism and Events Queensland launched the 'Welcome Back' national ad campaign from Whitehaven Beach.

TOURISM Whitsundays' marketing results in the 12-month period to June 30 have been released, and despite category four Cyclone Debbie hitting almost six months ago, the figures are looking good.

Tourism Whitsundays' campaign priorities were to increase visitation to the region, particularly during the low season, increase awareness of additional flights and to spruik the region as more enticing to the regional market, including Townsville and Rockhampton.

Other target markets included Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Positive outcomes came from Townsville, Brisbane and Sydney, which were up 8.1%, 3.5% and 8.4% respectively for domestic visitors when compared with the average for the past three years.

Tourism Whitsundays sales and marketing manager Tash Wheeler said the results were excellent considering the figures included the three months after Cyclone Debbie.

"All Tourism Whitsundays marketing campaigns are aimed at either creating awareness of the Whitsundays or increasing visitation, and judging by the figures released on Wednesday (September 20), this has been achieved, with an increase of 0.5% in domestic visitors when compared to the average figure for the past three years,” she said.

"These results follow marketing campaigns carried out by Tourism Whitsundays in (target) regions. In particular, the efforts in the Townsville market, which have now been continuous for the past three years, are seeing strong results in visitation each quarter.”

The report concluded while airline seat sales had provided a strong return, "direct accommodation and activity through the booking channels did not perform as strongly”.

Ms Wheeler said Tourism Whitsundays would continue to get the message out about what the region has to offer across to target markets.

"Moving forward, we will continue to work with our airline and trade partners on marketing campaigns to ensure seats are filled, leading to ultimately more flights into the region,” she said.

To attract more regional visitation, the report concluded flight bookings needed to be competitive, offers needed to be "enticing” and availability needed to be open.